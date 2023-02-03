Save $200 on MSI’s Bravo 15 RX 5500M Gaming Laptop in return to all-time low of $699

Amazon is currently offering the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Gaming Laptop for $699 shipped. Normally going for $899, this 22% discount, or a solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This is only the second time we’ve seen this laptop down at a low price and is among the first drops to date. The Bravo 15 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and will be powered by the Ryzen 5 5600H hexa-core processor and RX 5500M graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display integrated here will see full utilization with games running with some lower settings. Wi-Fi 6, a single USB-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 Type-A, and an HDMI output round out this laptop. Head below for more.

If you want to expand the I/O included with the laptop, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking to have a more powerful mobile solution? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop marked down to $1,200, the new all-time low price. The Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor is paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti to run just about every program you use on the ZenBook with speed and power. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications alongside 16GB of RAM. Then there is the 1080p OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display with HDR performance which earns it the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification with its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 and 133% of the sRGB color gamuts.

MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Laptop features:

Ambush at the peak-point, overlooking the enemy and about to march strongly, Bravo 15 is ready to ignite the gaming world. Combining the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H processor and AMD Radeon™ RX 5500M graphics together, Bravo 15 satisfies the gamer’s imagination in gaming. With the MSI exclusive thermal solution – Cooler Boost 5, empower the full performance of CPU and GPU. Also, the 144Hz gaming display provides sharp and smooth visuals so gamers never miss a beat. Take advantage of Bravo 15 and soar like thunderbird in the game battlefield!

