Wake up easier with the app-enabled Philips SmartSleep light on sale for new low of $165

Amazon is offering the Philips SmartSleep Connected and App-enabled Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $164.57 shipped. Down from a $200 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is only the second time that we’ve seen it fall below $175 in the past year. This sunset and sunrise clock is great for going to sleep and waking up easier. Featuring a FM radio, phone charging dock, alarm, auto-dimming display, smart snooze, and more, this is one of the best ways to ensure you wake up ready to face the day. There’s also a built-in AmbiTrack sensor that measures your bedroom sleeping environment and it pairs with the SleepMapper app to track your sleep position, provide insight, and sync its metrics with both Google and Apple Health. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget about the Amazon Halo Rise, which offers similar functionality to the Philips option above but at $140. Utilizing similar no-contact sensors, the Halo Rise can measure body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages. The wake-up light also simulates the sunrise like Philips’ model above, though the Halo does require a $4 per month membership after the first six months in order to access many of its features. However, something that’s more budget-focused and requires no subscription is the Amazfit Band 5, which does sleep tracking as well as step counting, heart rate monitoring, and much more for just $40.

Don’t forget to check out the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatches that are on sale from $160 right now. Spotted yesterday, these smartwatches are feature-packed and come in at 30% off in this sale. The discount also marks new all-time lows that we’ve tracked, ensuring that you get the best deal yet. Ready to track sleep, fitness, heart rate, and more, Fossil’s smartwatches are perfect for your outing thanks to its more premium design and feature set.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light features:

Personalize your sleep and wake-up experience through sunset and sunrise simulation. Unlike traditional alarm clocks, Philips Wake-up lights use a unique combination of light and sound, which help reduce the time needed to get out of bed. Developed with Philips’ clinical Sleep & Respironics healthcare knowledge and 30 years of leadership in sleep. Join the 92% of users who found it easier to get out of bed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!