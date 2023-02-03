QNAP’s regularly $139 TS-130 1-Bay Home NAS Enclosure falls 29% in return to low of $99

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-130 1-Bay Home NAS Enclosure for $99 shipped. Normally going for $139, this 29% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. This NAS will become the home for all your files, video, and audio with this model coming pre-equipped with 1GB of RAM and a RealTek quad-core processor. With support for one 3.5-inch SATA hard drive, this NAS comes with built-in Gigabit Ethernet and support for an external USB enclosure expansion down the road. This NAS is perfect for those who don’t produce a ton of extra files that need to be stored externally. Head below for more.

If all you need is some basic external storage, you can check out this Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive for $62. This hard drive comes with 1 year of data recovery service in the event of a drive failure. One use case for these drives is for storage expansion for your Xbox or PlayStation. Since they utilize a USB connection, you’re able to plug the drive into the console and begin installing games and apps.

In that same vein, we’re also tracking the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External SSD marked down to the new Amazon low of $140. It is also $30 under the price of the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD that delivers the same up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and USB-C connectivity. The My Passport also provides drop resistance up to 6.5-feet. It is always good to have some extra storage on hand if you need to transfer large files between computers.

QNAP TS-130 1-bay NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-130 is the perfect entry-level Home NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the TS-130 comfortably fits into your living environment to create a smarter home for file storage and entertainment. By centrally storing and backing up files to the TS-130 you can easily access, sync, and share them with your devices and protect them from viruses and ransomware with Snapshots. A complete home entertainment portal also awaits, allowing you to stream and share photos, music, and videos with family and friends. Create a smart digital home now with the TS-130!

