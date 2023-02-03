Start your outdoor cooking setup with Royal Gourmet’s electric smoker at $140 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Electric Smoker for $139.99 shipped. Down from $170 at Amazon, this discount marks the best price that we’ve seen since back in June of last year. In fact, the previous best price from the last six months was $144 and today’s deal comes within $10 of the lowest it’s gone for in over 12 months. With over 450-square inches of cooking space, this smoker has three chrome-coated smoking racks inside. There’s a 1,500W heating element inside as well which is fully adjustable and is run by a digital controller. You’ll also find an integrated thermometer for a quick check of internal temperatures and the grease cup helps make cleanup easy too. So, if you’ve been looking for a great way to get started with smoking meats and cheeses in 2023, this is a solid choice for beginners. Keep reading for more.

Royal Gourmet Electric Smoker features:

Forget about heavy propane tank around your house and achieve the best results for smoked barbecue with Royal Gourmet 28-inch Analog Electric Smoker. A total of 457.86 sq. inches cooking surface allows you to put ribs, pies, and even turkeys into it! Three chrome-coated racks are easy to be adjusted for a proper height to fit in food with different sizes. Thanks to the double-wall construction, smoking heat can be well-retained within the firebox. Great seal performance is achieved thanks to the latch system on the door. In addition, a cool-touch spring door handle prevents you from scalding. While the stainless steel water pan and lidded chip box infusing delicious flavor into food, the independent grease cup collects oil residue in a replaceable aluminum oil pan underneath the smoker. Benefiting from the multi-functional feature, versatile application can be expected such as smoked barbecue, firewood grilling, steaming, drying and etc.

