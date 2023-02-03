Mix, blend, and more in Ninja’s combo food processor back at $90 holiday price (Reg. $150)

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, you’re looking at 46% or $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous Black Friday mention alongside the lowest total we have seen in the last year there. This is an all-in-one mixing solution that provides a traditional blending setup as well as the ability to function as a food processor and dough mixer within a single unit. On top of handling your smoothies, protein shakes, meal prep, baking prep, iced drinks, and more, there are six auto IQ presets, variable speed controls, a 1400-watt motor, and a dishwasher-safe 72-ounce pitcher. More details below. 

Prefer a quick and easy personal-sized blender for your daily protein shakes and light meal prep? Something like the space-saving 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender set might do the trick and for a whole lot less than the more versatile Ninja setup above. This Amazon best-seller is currently going for $35 shipped

One thing either of the models above can’t do is juice. You’ll want to check out our hands-on review of Magic Bullet’s latest mini model for a compact and affordable solution there. And then head over to our home goods hub for the rest of this week’s best home and kitchen deals including this morning’s Instant Pot event with deals starting from $35

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor features:

  • The 3-in-1 blender that crushes, food processes, and makes dough.
  • Smart TORQUE is designed to power through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.
  • Variable speed control. Start slow and ramp up as needed for precision chopping and mixing.
  • Power Blender & Processor Pitcher: crush, chop, and make dough conveniently in one pitcher.
  • 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough.
  • Powerful 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor.
  • Easy-to-clean food blender is dishwasher safe and includes cleaning brush for handwashing.

