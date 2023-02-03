Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $499 Amazon low

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 128GB/8GB for $499 shipped. Typically fetching $699, you’re looking at $200 in savings and a match of the all-time low last set back at the end of 2021. Today’s offer is $50 under any of the discounts we’ve seen in the past year and only the second chance to date to score the all-time low. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s Chrome OS offerings, you can also score the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $249 at Amazon. This offering isn’t going to deliver as compelling of a portable workstation, but will make for a more affordable way to check emails, browse the web, and more while away from the desk.

Over on the macOS front, you can currently bring home the best value in Apple’s current stable for one of the lowest prices ever. Its oh-so popular M1 MacBook Air is now $199 off and landing at within $1 of the all-time low with much of the same lightweight form-factor as the Chromebooks above at $800.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

