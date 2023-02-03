Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with $100 off Arc AirPlay 2 soundbar, Beam 2 at $399, more

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time to outfit your home theater ahead of the big game. While you’ll find plenty of TV discounts available already, Sonos today is stepping in to make sure your home audio is in check. Delivering some rare chances to save across the board, everything is marked down to the second-best prices to date, if not matching the all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Sonos Arc Smart Soundbar, which drops to $799. Normally fetching $899, this one saw a price hike pretty early on in the pandemic and has only dropped lower than today’s price cut once before back over Black Friday. This $100 discount is also the first markdown since back in November, too.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Head below for all of the other Sonos deals.

If the Sonos Arc is overkill for your more modest home theater setup, another new addition to the lineup is also getting in on the savings. The all-new Sonos Beam Gen 2 launched back in September of 2021 and arrives as the brand’s latest smart soundbar. Normally fetching $449, you can now lock-in one of the very first discounts at $399. It’s a match of the all-time low from back over the holidays, as well. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

