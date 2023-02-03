This affordable aluminum MacBook stand complements your new M2 machine at $8.50

Sunlord (100% positive feedback in the past year) offers the Soundance Alumium MacBook Stand for $8.59 after the on-page coupon has been clipped and code 7RLYNE43 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at $20 in savings and about as low of a price tag as you’ll find on the market. It’s $10 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. Sporting an aluminum build that’ll pair quite well with all of the gear in your Apple setup, this affordable MacBook stand elevates your machine 6 inches off the desktop. It’s a notable solution for helping tackle back strain or just lifting up your screen closer to eye level. There’s some cooling benefits from the open-back design to complement its minimalistic build. Head below for more.

At under $20, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an alternative to the lead deal that arrives at such a solid mix of value and reliability. Over 46,000 customers have chimed in positive feedback on this release, making the 35% discount an even more notable chance to save. So while you could try your luck on any of the options available on Amazon right now that might be a few dollars less, the Soundance option is much better bet.

The minimalistic build of the featured deal is certainly worth a look given the price, but if you’re looking for a more flexible solution, Twelve South’s latest Curve Flex stands out as one of the best options on the market. You’re not going to walk away for nearly as low of a price, but this option proved to be as good as it gets in my hands-on review, sporting an adjustable aluminum build and fitting $80 price tag.

Soundance Alumium MacBook Stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

