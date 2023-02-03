Valentine’s Day gifts that keep on giving: Live succulents, cacti, bamboo, more from $16

Amazon has now kicked off its annual Costa Farms Valentine’s Day sale. Starting from just under $16, everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at up to 39% in savings on a range of live plants, all rooted in soil and complete with decorative pots. After way to many years of spending way too much money on exorbitantly over-priced roses for delivery, I’m starting to favor these live plants for Valentine’s Day myself. A gift that can truly keep on giving for years to come in some cases, you will find all of our top picks from the Amazon Costa Farms Valentine’s Day sale below.
Amazon Costa Farms Valentine’s Day deals:
- Mini Succulent $16 (Reg. $21)
- Hoya Heart Succulent-Like $17 (Reg. $24+)
- Chinese Evergreen $24 (Reg. $33)
- Pink Cactus $19.50 (Reg. $29)
- Red Cactus $25 (Reg. $29)
- Mini Heart Lucky Bamboo $18 (Reg. $30)
- Succulent DIY Heart Kit $27 (Reg. $40)
- Bonsai Starter Kit $33.50 (Reg. $40)
- And even more…
We also spotted a notable price drop on the AeroGarden Harvest so you can grow your own flowers, herbs, veggies, and more all year round indoors. But an even more brilliant Valentine’s Day gift, if you ask me, are these now discounted LEGO Botanicals sets including the modular succulents and flower bouquet building kits from $40.
Costa Farms Mini Heart Lucky Bamboo features:
- Easy-to-grow green bamboo houseplant delicately twisted into the shape of a heart – great for desks and tabletops
- Grows submerged in water; simply place in a watertight container and surround stems with marbles, stones, or other materials
- Comes in a red, ready-to-decorate Valentine ceramic container topped with decorative rock
- Place in low or medium light for best results; diffuse light if placed in spot with bright sunlight
