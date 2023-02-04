It’s time for the good ice. GE’s Opal nugget ice maker falls to new low at $280 refurb (Orig. $579)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $279.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $579 original price, right now that’s what you’d pay for the model that includes a side tank in new condition at Amazon. In fact, today’s deal beats our last mention of $350 from Black Friday and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition. Everyone knows it by something different. Whether that’s “pellet ice,” “nugget ice” “drive-in ice,” or even just “the good ice,” these tiny crunchy nuggets are arguably the best ice around…at least in my opinion. You’ll find that GE’s Opal maker will produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day as well, and the bin will hold 3-pounds at a time, so it’ll just keep making it as you keep using it. All you need is water and a plug, as it doesn’t require any hookups meaning it can function just about anywhere. Plus, there’s an optional side tank you can pick up that allows it to make around three times more ice before it’s time to fill back up. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? For just $13 you can pick up a 3-pack of nugget ice trays on Amazon. Sure, these require a freezer and that you refill with water after emptying, but it’s a fraction of what the ice machine above will cost. Just keep in mind that trays won’t work as easily when you’re away from home or on a campsite.

Be sure to check out the deals that we found on Instant coffee makers and more. Spotted yesterday, the coffee maker deals start at $80 and are lead by the 3-in-1 brewer on sale for $160 from its normal $200 going rate. Perfect for making a fresh cup of coffee every morning, those who like their beverage iced will love pairing the brewer with today’s lead deal.

GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker features:

Nugget Ice. Pellet ice. Drive-in ice. Whatever you call it, you know it’s “the good ice.” Those soft, yet crunchy nuggets – almost like tiny snowballs that float in your favorite beverage. Now that chewable ice is available from the convenience of your countertop, with the GE Profile Opal.

