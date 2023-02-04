Today only, Wildhorn anti-fog ski goggles falls to new low at under $29 (28% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Riftbox Brands (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Wildhorn winter sports accessories from $32 shipped or less. Our top pick is the Wildhorn Ski Goggles for $28.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These goggles are US ski team approved and ensure that you have clear vision regardless of outdoor temperatures. This comes from a dual-layer lens that is anti-fog, anti-scratch, and delivers 100% UV400 protection to keep vision distortion to a minimum when on the mountain. Don’t forget to check Amazon for more ski essentials then head below for additional information.

Stay warm on the mountain by picking up some HotHands hand warmers on Amazon for just $7. You can keep HotHands in your car or jacket pocket should it drop in temperature unexpectedly and it’ll keep you warm until it’s time to head inside. Plus, since HotHands are so compact, it’s something that you can ensure is always on your person when you head to the mountain just in case.

Don’t forget that DJI’s Pocket 2 4K/64MP pocket camera is on sale for a new all-time low right now. Designed to record rock-steady footage this is a great way to capture your moments on the Alps this winter. The camera itself isn’t necessarily designed to be weather-resistant, so do use it with a bit of caution. But, if you have friends out there skiing with you, then having one of them record while you carve the slopes would be a great choice. It’s on sale from $309, and normally goes for $349 or more, making now the best time yet to pick up the DJI Pocket 2.

Wildhorn Ski Goggles features:

US SKI TEAM APPROVED – Wildhorn is a proud supplier of the US Ski Team. Designed in Utah by avid skiers and boarders, Wildhorn adult and ski goggles men epitomize performance and style at a price anyone can afford. The semi-frameless and versatile Cristo goggle offers a variety of premium features while also creating a seamless helmet-to-goggle fit with many brands including our Wildhron Drift ski helmet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!