Save 31% on ANYCUBIC’s Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer down at second-best price of $250

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $360, this 31% discount, or solid $110 price drop marks a return to the second-best price while coming within $23 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The large 7.6-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD is paired with a matrix of UV LEDs below to cure each layer of a model with the build volume measuring 7.1×6.5×4-inches for printing larger items. While this printer can use any 405nm UV resin, you can adjust the power to work better with special materials or those that require less power to cure. The build plate with the Photon M3 has a new texturized checkerboard pattern that will let the resin get a better hold for higher print success. Keep reading below.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1KG of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $37. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when cured, so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB which is now marked down to $1,420.50, a new all-time low price. Delivering the latest tech Apple has to offer, the M2 MacBook Pro features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU paired with 16GB of unified memory to deliver plenty of power for whatever task you have on hand. The 13.3-inch Retina display clocks in at 500 nits of brightness and full P3 wide color support making it a great choice for content creators as well.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer features:

7.6″ Screen & Large Print Volume: The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 resin printer features 7.6″ screen and can print up to max volume of 7.08″ x 6.45″ x 4.03″, giving you more possibilities for your creations. Adds a replaceable anti-scratch film (an extra protective film is included for replacement) to effectively prevent liquids from leaking to the LCD screen.

Ultra-fast Printing: Photon M3 resin printer fastest printing speed can reach 50mm/h, and the single-layer exposure curing time is as low as 1.5s. It only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm model, which is 2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers, help get models faster.

Power UV Light: Using the latest ANYCUBIBC Light Turbo light source system, the LED lamp beads arranged in a matrix provide a powerful ultraviolet light source. The new build plate has a texturized checkerboard pattern that dramatically improves adhesion and print success rate.

