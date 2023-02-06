Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB falls $278 to new Amazon low of $1,420.50

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 16GB/512GB for $1,420.57 shipped. Normally retailing for $1,699, today’s deal undercuts Black Friday’s pricing to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s the first major discount on the higher-spec M2 MacBook Pro since October. Delivering the latest tech Apple has to offer, the M2 MacBook Pro features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU paired with 16GB of unified memory to deliver plenty of power for whatever task you have on hand. The 13.3-inch Retina display clocks in at 500 nits of brightness and full P3 wide color support making it a great choice for content creators as well. The M2 chip even features a dedicated ProRes encoder and decoder to make this an even more compelling option for video editors. While we weren’t the biggest fan of the M2 MacBook Pro earlier this year, coming in at over $275 off could make it a more compelling option for your on-the-go workflow setup. We also took a deeper dive into the M2 laptops to help you make the best choice when buying a new computer. Keep reading for more.

If you still use legacy USB-A devices, then we recommend picking up nonda’s 2-pack of dongles for only $10 at Amazon. Coming in at $5 each, these budget-focused adapters are color-matched to your MacBook Pro and are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Get work done on-the-go with Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad that’s on sale from $399 right now. We spotted this deal earlier this morning, meaning now’s the perfect time to upgrade your mobile workflow. It’d be the perfect pair with your new MacBook Pro thanks to both Universal Control and Sidecar support. Then, swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to outfit your portable setup.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

