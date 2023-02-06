Apple Watch Series 7 is now a better value from $270 (Orig. $399) in 1-day refurb Woot sale

Woot has launched its latest refurbished Apple sale today, this time putting some Grade A renewed devices in the spotlight. As per usual with Woot, shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee being applied in any other case. Amongst all of the price cuts today, our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 7 starting at $269.99 for the 41mm GPS model in several styles. That’s down from the original $399 going rate in order to deliver the lowest price we’ve seen on this condition. It last sold for $10 less for a scratch and dent model, but there really is no beating the value offered by the like-new model on sale here. The larger 45mm offering is now at $279.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Following the weekend, all of this week’s best Apple deals are now up for grabs in our relevant guide to get you shopping. We have some holdovers from the last work week, as well as a fresh assortment of offers to go alongside the featured price cut above. Though a real standout has to be the fresh price cut that just delivered the first chance to save in 2023 on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, which return to all-time low at $200.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

