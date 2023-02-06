Rare deal on Breville’s high-end Pizzaiolo Smart Oven delivers new $800 all-time low ($200 off)

If you’re looking to take your homemade pizza game up to a pro-level, today’s rare price drop on the Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven is worth a look. The regularly $1,000 countertop cooker has now dropped to $799.99 shipped for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low and the first price drop we have tracked there since a brief launch discount at over $850. This model reaches temperatures far hotter than your average oven range at up to 750-degrees to deliver “authentic wood fired-style pizzas in just 2 minutes.” A number of preset options are designed to help take the guess work out of the process including options like “wood fired, New York, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen.” An included cordierite stone comes with the package to deliver the ultimate undercarriage of your dreams “so you can achieve a perfect char without burning your toppings.” More details below.

Now, if you don’t take your home pizza game all that seriously, something like this Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven might do the trick if you’re looking to supplement your main range. Not only will this bring air fry action home, but it also delivers enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas as well as the usual toasting and roasting action. It also comes in at a far more affordable $180 price tag right now.

While we are talking Ninja cookers, this morning saw the brand’s latest Foodi Air Fry Indoor Grill hit a new Amazon all-time low. Now sitting at $100 off the going rate, you can land one with the included Foodi smart thermometer at $180 shipped and all of the details you need on this offer are right here. Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchen and cooking offers.

Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Oven features:

Reaching temperatures up to 750°F, the smart oven Pizzaiolo countertop pizza oven by Breville cooks authentic wood fired style pizzas in just 2 minutes

Achieve optimum cooking performance with our Element IQ system—our smart system that adjusts the heating elements to your cooking needs, ensuring your chosen pizza is cooked to perfection

The Pizzaiolo pizza oven comes with a number of preset cooking functions so you get the perfect bake, whatever your pizza style. Settings include Wood Fired, New York, Pan, Thin & Crispy, and Frozen

The Pizzaiolo smart pizza oven’s specialised heat technology replicates the brick oven bake with even cooking in temperatures up to 750°F—to char your crust and brown your base, without overcooking your toppings

The responsive incoloy heating elements quickly and evenly heat up the cordierite stone, and maintains your desired temperature for a perfectly cooked base with just the right amount of char

