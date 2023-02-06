Land Ninja’s latest Foodi Air Fry Indoor Grill for the Super Bowl at the $180 all-time low ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $179.99 shipped. After launching in summer 2022 at $280, this model has only seen a couple notable price drops and is now $100 off the going rate. This is also $20 under the holiday price last year and a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering one of the brand’s combo indoor grill and air fryer combo units, it also supports the ability to roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate alongside a host of preset cooking settings. Leveraging the included Foodi smart thermometer, users can simply choose from rare to well-done where appropriate with four protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels at the touch of a button. The package also includes ceramic-coated, removable grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot, all of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative to the lead deal that will still deliver a similar feature set is the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill that comes in at $150 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s not quite as large and doesn’t include the integrated Foodi thermometer setup, but will still bring indoor grilling an air frying action to a countertop near you and for even less than today’s lead deal.

While we are talking Ninja, be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on its combo food processor that can also mix dough and deliver a typical bending experience. The regularly $150 unit is now selling for $90 shipped at Amazon, or the second-best total we have tracked. That, along with the rest of our ongoing kitchen and cooking deals, can be found over in our home goods hub. Just be sure to also check out the now live Instant Pot event at Amazon with up to 30% off a range of cookers and coffee gear starting from $35 as well.

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill features:

Updated, sleek design with the same functions & benefits. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enables you to achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done with 4 protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it at the touch of a button with no more guesswork, hassle-free. Uses 500°F of hot cyclonic air and 500°F grill grate to perfectly cook or char grill your food with char-grilled marks and delicious flavors.

