Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees rare $50 discounts starting at $399 all-time lows

Amazon and Best Buy are now offering only the third discounts to date on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad. Now starting at $399 shipped for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model, you’re looking at $50 in savings courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy. Multiple colorways are available, and today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since back in December. It’s right down at the all-time low, as well. Elevated storage capacity offerings are also on sale at $50 off, not to mention the Wi-Fi + Cellular models receiving much of the same price cuts.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Even though this is one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your tablet. The Magic Keyboard Folio is certainly a great place to start for improving the typing experience, though Apple’s standard Smart Folio cover is a great alternative that comes in one of four vibrant colors and sells for a much more affordable price. In either case, the Apple Pencil is a must-have if you’re looking to take notes, draw, or really even just unlock some of the perks of precision input.

Following the weekend, all of this week’s best Apple deals are now up for grabs in our relevant guide to get you shopping. We have some holdovers from the last work week, as well as a fresh assortment of offers to go alongside the featured price cut above. Though a real standout has to be the fresh price cut that just delivered the first chance to save in 2023 on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, which return to all-time low at $200.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

