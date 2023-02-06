Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor

Originally announced back in August of last year and slated for release in Q4 of 2022, the first OLED gaming monitor from Samsung is now finally available for pre-order. Coming in at $1,500, the Odyssey OLED G8 from Samsung actually comes in at a bit higher than the similarly specced Alienware model. But is Samsung’s OLED ultrawide worth the extra cost? Let’s take a closer look below.

Samsung is late to the ultrawide OLED game, but was it worth the wait?

Samsung was supposed to launch this monitor in Q4 of last year but, likely due to supply chain shortages, bumped it to now. Either way you slice it, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes in at a higher price and a later timeframe than competitors like Alienware’s QD-OLED ultrawide, which launched at $1,300 and can be picked up for $1,210 right now on sale. However, packing similar specs, the Samsung model does have a leg up on Dell’s Alienware counterpart.

Delivering a 3440x1440p resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, Samsung’s ultrawide OLED is a solid display for your gaming-focused setup. However, where it really shines is the built-in Gaming Hub software, which allows you to play various titles without even a computer hooked up. This leverages services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Game Streaming, and other streaming platforms to deliver a gaming experience with no computer connected.

Other than that, Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 is quite similar to the Alienware counterpart, as both have nearly identical specs otherwise. So really, it just comes down to whether or not you want a display with built-in game streaming or not.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 is available for pre-order now at $1,499.99, which is a full $200 above the Alienware alternative’s normal price and nearly $300 above its current going rate. Shipping is slated to begin February 23.

9to5Toys’ Take

I want to like Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8, but I’m not sure I can justify the higher price when compared to other well-known brands out there. Essentially, Samsung is coming to the party later than other companies, charging $200 more and only delivering built-in smarts as the added feature. Alienware’s version brings almost the same experience to your setup for nearly $300 less on sale, so Samsung will really have to take things up a notch to justify its higher price point.

Will you be picking up the Odyssey OLED G8? The built-in game streaming sure does sound nice, but it’s unknown yet whether or not that’s worth the added cost over alternative options.

