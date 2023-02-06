ViewSonic’s Elite HDMI 2.1 32-inch 4K 150Hz gaming monitor sees $100 discount to $800

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic Elite 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $900, today’s $100 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, it’s the first price drop that we’ve seen since November when it hit the all-time low of $700. This monitor is ready to take your gaming setup to the next level. Delivering HDMI 2.1 connectivity, you’ll find VRR 150Hz support for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well as your desktop or laptop at 4K. On top of that, ViewSonic includes its PureXP motion blur reduction, FreeSync Premium Pro support, and 99% coverage of both the sRGB and Adobe RGB color spectrum, making this the ideal choice for a multitude of uses. Plus, there’s 10-bit color depth support and HDR600 certification. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal, we recommend putting a bit of that spare cash to work in further upgrading your setup. For that, be sure to check out the MOUNTUP gas spring monitor arm that’s available on Amazon for $31 once you clip the on-page coupon. Upgrading your setup with a monitor arm helps to tidy up the desk and gives a more clutter-free experience.

If you’re only gaming on console, then consider picking up Hisense’s VRR 55/65-inch smart TVs that are on sale from $368. Delivering HDMI 2.1, these 4K TVs pack a similar VRR functionality to today’s lead deal, but top out at 60Hz instead of 150Hz. So, while you won’t necessarily get the same high refresh experience, it still locks the refresh rate with your game for smoother gameplay overall.

ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience PC and console gameplay like never before with the ViewSonic ELITE™ XG320U gaming monitor. Featuring a pixel-dense 4K Ultra HD screen and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification, this 32” monitor renders new gaming worlds in stunning clarity. HDMI 2.1 connectivity delivers more bandwidth for blazing-fast response times, and ensures compatibility with next-generation consoles. With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, not only is screen tearing and stuttering virtually eliminated, but responsiveness is improved over VSync, while a hyper-responsive 150Hz refresh rate provides ultra-smooth gameplay.

