Hisense’s VRR 55/65-inch U6H 4K smart Google TVs now start from $368 (Reg. up to $598)

Walmart is now offering some notable deals on the 55- and 65-inch Hisense Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TVs at $368 and $498 shipped, respectively. These 2022 model TVs typically fetch $428 and $598 at Walmart, or even more at Best Buy, and are now at the lowest prices we can find. Best Buy’s current sale prices start from $370, for comparison’s sake and this is the first price drop we have tracked on these particular models since the holidays last year. Delivering all of the benefits you would expect for the Google TV ecosystem, including Assistant support and direct access to streaming services, these models also support Variable Refresh Rate tech and carry four HDMI 2.1 ports. The Game Mode Plus minimizes “input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing” alongside a metal “bezel-less frame,” Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby Atmos sound. More details below.

As competitive a price today’s lead deals usher in, there are ways to save even more. Something like these 2022 TCL 4-Series 4K Smart TV deals we spotted late last week are a good example. Starting from $218 shipped, you are trading out the Google ecosystem for Roku TV, but you’re still landing some solid 4K displays and saving $100 or more in the process. Take a closer look at these deals right here.

Stepping it up a notch from there, we are also still tracking a sizable price drop on VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV. Now sitting at the Amazon all-time low, this model delivers notable specs and features for the price including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Apple HomeKit support, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and more. Head over to our recent deal coverage for more details and swing by our home theater hub for another ways to upgrade your entertainment center at a discount.

Hisense U6H ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room.

