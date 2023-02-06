WD_BLACK multi-platform 500GB D30 Solid-State Game Drive back to Amazon low at $60

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for $59.99 shipped. This model typically fetches $100 at Best Buy where it is now matched at the lowest price we can find. And while it does carry a regular price of $79 directly from Western Digital these days, it is now back down to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. While it’s not quite as fast as the popular Samsung T7 for example – that one sells for $70 in the 500GB capacity – it does provide a gaming-focused design and is now sitting at quite a competitive price tag nonetheless. Alongside the metal-plated build, it delivers compatibility with all major console platforms as well as PC to expand your portable gaming storage without breaking the bank. You can use the drive as storage for PS5 and Series X|S titles, while previous-generation console titles can be played directly from the drive. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, when it comes to brand name 500GB portable solid-state drives, today’s $60 deal price is quite a notable one. For comparison’s sake, the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD that runs at about half the speed is now selling for the same price. One model worth pointing out here though is the Kingston XS2000. The 500GB variant sells for just $5 more than today’s lead deal with more modern specs and significantly faster transfer rates at up to 2,000MB/s.

On that note, we are also still tracking the newer model WD_BLACK P40 500GB RGB gaming SSD at a new Amaonz all-time low of $66 shipped. While a slightly more pricey option, it does clock in at 2,000MB/s and delivers notable RGB lighting as well. Get a closer look at this offer right here and swing by our hands-on review for more details on the user experience while you’re at it.

WD_BLACK 500GB D30 GAme Drive SSD features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!