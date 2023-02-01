WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD hits the Amazon all-time low today at $66

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $65.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer at $120 before dropping into the $100 range at the end of the year. Now regularly $110 directly from Western Digital, today’s deal is $44 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The 1TB variant is still currently sitting at the $117 price drop we featured a few weeks ago. You’re looking at the latest solid-state Game Drive in the WD_BLACK lineup with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates and a a metal-plated build alongside a shock-resistant structure. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for both game and traditional file storage, it also sports the brand’s impressive halo of RGB lighting and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. More details below.

If you, however, are just looking for a few TBs of backup storage, something like this ongoing deal on WD’s 2TB My Passport HDD is worth a look. Certainly not as fast or as high-tech as the newer model SSD above, but it is also sitting at some of the lowest prices we have tracked starting from under $57 with significantly more storage for the price by comparison to today’s lead deal.

Elsewhere in portable SSD deals, we are also still tracking some all-time lows on the latest-model SanDisk PRO-G40. Delivering some of the fastest speeds in the space, this pro-grade variant released at the tail end of last year as one of the more capable variants in the lineup. Boasting dual mode USB-C and Thunderbolt connectivity, all of the details you need on the ongoing price drops are right here and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a deeper dive.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

