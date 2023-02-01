WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD hits the Amazon all-time low today at $66

Justin Kahn -
AmazonWD
Reg. $110 $66
WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $65.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer at $120 before dropping into the $100 range at the end of the year. Now regularly $110 directly from Western Digital, today’s deal is $44 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The 1TB variant is still currently sitting at the $117 price drop we featured a few weeks ago. You’re looking at the latest solid-state Game Drive in the WD_BLACK lineup with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates and a a metal-plated build alongside a shock-resistant structure. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for both game and traditional file storage, it also sports the brand’s impressive halo of RGB lighting and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. More details below. 

If you, however, are just looking for a few TBs of backup storage, something like this ongoing deal on WD’s 2TB My Passport HDD is worth a look. Certainly not as fast or as high-tech as the newer model SSD above, but it is also sitting at some of the lowest prices we have tracked starting from under $57 with significantly more storage for the price by comparison to today’s lead deal. 

Elsewhere in portable SSD deals, we are also still tracking some all-time lows on the latest-model SanDisk PRO-G40. Delivering some of the fastest speeds in the space, this pro-grade variant released at the tail end of last year as one of the more capable variants in the lineup. Boasting dual mode USB-C and Thunderbolt connectivity, all of the details you need on the ongoing price drops are right here and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a deeper dive. 

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab app of the year PDF Expert on a lifetime license f...
Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $...
Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day Flash Sale takes up t...
SanDisk’s 160MB/s A2 64GB Extreme microSD card re...
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees ...
Amazon up to 57% off Pelican iPhone gear: Waterproof po...
LEGO officially debuts new Star-Lord Helmet with over 6...
Land 18TB of Seagate portable backup storage for $300 t...
Load more...
Show More Comments