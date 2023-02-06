Zagg takes 25% off portable MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, more for Valentine’s Day

Starting off the work week, Zagg is now launching a sitewide sale to help score that special someone in your life some discounted gear for Valentine’s Day. This time around taking 25% off just about all of the Apple accessories it sells, Zagg is delivering the best prices since back on Black Friday with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger for $112.49. Down from $150, this is matching the second-best price to date as well as our previous mention from the New Year sale back at the start of January. Just over a year old mophie’s latest multi-device charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Also marked down in the Zagg Valentine’s Day sale, the all-new mophie MagSafe powerstation wireless stand just hit the scene earlier in the month and is already on sale for $97.46. Down from the usual $130 going rate, this is the very first chance to save and a new all-time low at over $32 off. Centered around a 10,000mAh battery, mophie’s latest power station notably features an integrated 7.5W MagSafe pad for powering up iPhone 14 and more. It also has an integrated kickstand that can fold out for propping up your device, with a 20W USB-C port for juicing up any other device in your arsenal.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There are pages full of iPhone 14 chargers, cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for Apple’s latest up for grabs with 25% in savings attached. Or just go swing by our smartphone accessories guide for the week’s other best markdowns.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!