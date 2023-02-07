Save $700 on Anker’s 1080p Nebula Cosmos Smart Laser Projector in return to low of $1,000

Amazon is currently offering the Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Laser Projector for $999.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,700, this 41% discount, or solid $700 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This projector brings Android TV 10.0 with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services in addition to casting thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150-inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more.

Want to grab a projector but save some cash as well? You could instead pick up the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Portable Projector for $320 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the Cosmos projector above, here you have a built-in battery that allows you to easily take this projector on the road. It can project a screen up to 100-inches at a lower resolution. You will also find touch controls up on the top of the projector so you don’t have to use your phone with the Nebula Connect app. While Android TV 7.1 is built-in here as well, you also have an HDMI input for connecting a console or computer.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV instead? We’re currently tracking 55- and 65-inch Hisense Class U6H Sereies Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TVs marked down to $368 and $498 respectively. Delivering all of the benefits you would expect for the Google TV ecosystem, including Assistant support and direct access to streaming services, these models also support Variable Refresh Rate tech and carry four HDMI 2.1 ports. The Game Mode Plus minimizes “input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing” alongside a metal “bezel-less frame,” Bluetooth connectivity, and Dolby Atmos sound.

Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 1080p HD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 1080p to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Hear the Difference in 3D: Get lost in the power of AiFi technology, which uses a unique algorithm to maximize your speakers’ potential for a true 3D soundscape. You’ll feel the emotion of the 10W full-range speakers with every intimate whisper and heart-pounding explosion.

