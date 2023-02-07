Save $550 on ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus 14 with Ryzen 9, RX 6700S, and 120Hz display at $1,100

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RX 6700S Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 shipped. Down from $1,650, this $550 discount marks the first sale that we’ve seen on the latest iteration of the Zephyrus 14 and delivers the best price yet. Ready to take your gaming setup anywhere, this laptop packs plenty of power. For starters, the Ryzen 9 is AMD’s latest and comes with full support for the 16GB of DDR5 memory that the laptop ships with. On top of that, there’s a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with 1TB of storage space to keep your games and documents offline and ready for use even without an internet connection. Then there’s the RX 6700S graphics card, which easily drives the 14-inch 2560×1600 120Hz display with your favorite games. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $40, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Use your new laptop to play Microsoft Flight Simulator and pick up Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to have a real-world simulation experience. It’s on sale for $330 today, which is $50 off and a return to its low price. I’ve used this flight system and it’s a great way to enjoy taking to the skies as if you’re actually flying a plane. Plus, it’s compatible with both PC and Xbox, making it quite versatile.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 features:

Game like a pro on Windows 11 with this ROG Zephyrus G14. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and Radeon RX 6700S GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. Be confident in screen quality with an ROG Nebula 120Hz Display. Leap into the next generation of memory and storage with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

