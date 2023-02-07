CRAFTSMAN’s RP+ 20V brushless drill/driver includes two batteries at $110, more

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN RP+ 20V Brushless Drill/Driver Kit for $109.80 shipped. Down from $129, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since October, marking the lowest price in months. On top of that, it comes in at just $11 above the all-time low set back in September of $99, and is the best price we’ve seen since then. While most drills in this price range that include a battery have a brushed motor, this model delivers a brushless motor which is quieter, requires less maintenance, and is more powerful than the alternatives. There are two speeds to choose from, one with a 0-600 RPM range and the other going from 0-1900 RPM. Not only is there one 20V battery included, but this kit bundles two 2Ah batteries to ensure you can always have one on charge. Plus, they’re compatible with other CRAFTSMAN tools that you might have now or pick up in the future. Keep reading for additional CRAFTSMAN deals.

Don’t forget to swing by our tools guide to find all the other great discounts that we’ve tracked down to overhaul your EDC and DIY setups. For instance, Gerber currently has its Lockdown Pry multi-tool down to its best price in months. Bringing 10 functions to your EDC, including some DIY-focused features like screwdrivers and more. You’ll spend under $36 to add this tool to your setup, which is pretty affordable all things considered.

CRAFTSMAN RP+ 20V Brushless Drill/Driver features:

V20 BRUSHLESS RP Cordless 1/2-in. Drill/Driver is ready for your drilling and fastening needs featuring a brushless motor which provides you with up to 25% more runtime and improved durability. Need to work in a dark area, we have you covered. The Drill/Driver offers an LED light to help improve visibility in dark work area.

