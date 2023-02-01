Gerber’s $36 Lockdown Pry multi-tool at best price in months, brings 10 functions to your EDC

Amazon is offering the Gerber Lockdown Pry Multi-tool for $36.03 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since May when it fell to $33. That means today’s deal is within $3 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best time to pick up the Lockdown Pry in over six months. While typical multi-tools are plier-based, the Lockdown takes things into a different direction. In fact, the Lockdown doesn’t even have a set of pliers on it at all. Instead, it functions as a pry bar, flat driver, nail puller, bottle opener, chisel, file, and even a 2.5-inch blade just to name some of its abilities. The entire thing is low-profile and slips into your pocket with ease, thanks to its built-in clip. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the OLIGHT i3E EOS 90-lumen LED flashlight. It’s just $10 at Amazon and is something that I don’t leave the house without personally. Delivering 90 lumens of brightness wherever you point the i3E EOS, this flashlight is ultra-compact and uses just a single AAA battery to function, making it easy to keep spares on hand and never have to worry about plugging it in.

Keep your pocket organized by picking up KeySmart’s new Apple Find My iPro which is on sale for the first time at $66.50. Packing Find My tech, this key organizer isn’t easy to lose as you’ll be able to locate it just about anywhere. Able to hold up to 14 keys, this is a great way to get your life organized and stop losing your keys.

Gerber Lockdown Pry Multi-tool features:

If It Takes Up Space In Your Pocket It Better Do More Then Cut. The Lockdown Pry Has The Ideal Edc Formula: Low Profile, Modern Aesthetics, And A Curated Mix Of Purposeful Tools. Whatever Gets Thrown At You, Now You Are A Pocket Away From Solving It With A Cast Pry Bar, Replaceable #11 Blade, Fine Edge Blade, Scissors, And A File With Chisel Edge. A Bottle Opener Is Included For Those End-Of-The-Work Week Drinks.

