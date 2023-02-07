Get perfect tax filings every time with a FlyFin 3-year subscription for $49 (Reg. $250+)

Tax season is a part of the year that many of us loathe. If you would prefer to hand off the whole thing, FlyFin can help. This AI-powered app handles 95% of the process, and makes the rest easy. Right now, you can get a 3-year subscription for just $49 (Reg. $252) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Artificial intelligence has been all over the headlines recently, thanks to a certain chat engine. However, there are more useful ways to utilize the technology than asking a machine to write quirky songs.

FlyFin uses AI to calculate your quarterly taxes, your deductions, and more. The app then sends your data to CPAs to prepare your state and federal returns. This partnership of human and machine makes light work of the whole process.

To use FlyFin, you simply sign up, enter your financial records, and wait a moment while the app crunches the numbers. In seconds, you will have an accurate assessment of what you owe — and what you don’t.

If you need any help, FlyFin gives you 24/7 access to CPAs with over 100 years of experience between them. The app also has a built-in income tracker, and you can export all your data at any time.

Available on desktop and mobile devices, FlyFin holds ratings of 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.1/5 stars on Google Play.

Order today for only $49 to get 3 years’ access to FlyFin on the Exclusive plan, saving a huge 80% on the standard price.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!