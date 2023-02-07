Rare deal drops Keurig’s Wi-Fi smart coffee/latte maker with milk frother down to $200 ($50 off)

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 directly from Keurig and elsewhere, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also only the third notable price drop we have tracked on the Wi-Fi enabled model since it hit Amazon for the first time back in September, coming within $1 of the all-time low. You’re looking at a single-serve coffee, latte, and cappuccino maker with an included hot and cold milk frother. Connecting to the Keurig app unlocks Barista Mode, “offering easy, step-by-step directions for your favorite coffeehouse beverages.” You’ll also find five brew strength options and six temperature settings to personalize your beverage further. More details below. 

A more affordable Keurig option comes by way of the Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker that is now starting from $90 at Amazon in several colorways. However, you can save an additional 50% beyond that with the Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $44.50 shipped. This one doesn’t deliver the smart features or the milk frothing action like our lead deal, but it does handle K-Cups and ground beans out of the box for much less. 

We also just recently featured Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale, delivering up to 30% in savings on a range of cookers and air fryers as well as the brand’s coffee makers and accessories. Starting from $35, you’ll find n notable price drops on its cold brew maker as well as the Instant Pod 3-in-1 coffee brewer and more waiting for you right here

Keurig K-Café SMART Coffee Maker features:

  • Brew full-flavored coffee and make delicious coffeehouse beverages using any K-Cup pod.
  • BrewID: WiFi enabled BrewID technology, recognizes your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings ; BrewID technology will recommend SIGNATURE BREW settings created by the coffee experts for the most flavorful brew.
  • An expertly curated menu of beverages designed for your specific K-Cup pod, available in the Keurig app ; Connecting to WiFi unlocks Barista Mode in the app offering easy, step-by-step directions for your favorite coffeehouse beverages.
  • Features three speeds and one cold setting to froth using milk or dairy alternative.

