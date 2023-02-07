Nike offers new markdowns up to 65% off for Valentine’s Day with deals from $6

Nike drops new markdowns for Valentine’s Day with up to 65% off hundreds of styles and deals from $6. Prices are as marked. If you’re looking for a perfect gift, inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, on-trend apparel, accessories, and much more. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings that are currently marked down to $44 and are available in three beautiful color options for spring. To compare, these leggings were originally priced at $90. The mid-rise design is highly flattering and designed to stay in place throughout any workout. Plus, the material was made to be double lined, so you can not see through them and highly lightweight for comfort all-day. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the TravisMathew Valentine’s Day Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

