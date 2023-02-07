Automate your HomeKit setup with Onvis Thread contact sensors from $25.50 (Amazon lows)

The official Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering its Thread-enabled HomeKit Door Contact Sensor for $25.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking one of the first chances to save, you’re now looking at a $5 discount from the usual $30 going rate. This marks a return to the all-time low for only the second time, as well. You can also score a 2-pack of the sensors for $39.09, down from $46. Having just hit the scene, these new Onvis contact sensors arrive to deliver Thread and HomeKit control for automating your space in the new year. Ideal for adding some extra security into the mix or setting routines to run based on when a door opens or closes, the sensors will let you take your smart home to the next level. We’ve previously gone hands-on with Onvis gear and walked away impressed, too. Head below to see how these Onvis offerings compare to other contact sensors on the market.

Other options on the market that offer the same feature set as the lead deal, like the popular Eve Door and Window Sensor, will set you back far more than the lead deal right now at $40. But if you’re already invested in Aqara’s smart home ecosystem or at least looking for reason to jump in, the brand makes its own contact sensor that sells for just a fraction of the price as the Onvis solution above at just $14. Though in either case, if you’re looking for a standalone option with Thread, look no further than the competitive price of the lead deal.

As far as other ways to make the most of your Siri setup, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is getting in on the savings today. Marking one of its first price cuts to date, this model arrives with HomeKit and Siri control in tow to pair with its onboard Alexa speaker functionality, the touchscreen display, and all of its other smart tech to help you stay warm throughout the rest of winter. That is of course alongside all of the other gear in our smart home guide, too.

The Onvis contact sensor now is upgraded to support Thread – This allow you get instant alerts when windows or doors open in your home.It can control other HomeKit-accessories when you are away home which requires HomePod mini and Apple TV. Onvis Thread-enabled door sensor works exclusively with Apple HomeKit. Creating home automations with other HomeKit enabled accessories. For example, with the front door opened, the hallway lights can be turn on automatically.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!