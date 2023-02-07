Ray-Ban offers $50 off polarized sunglasses for Valentine’s Day + free shipping

Ray-Ban is currently offering $50 off polarized sunglasses for Valentine’s Day. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses. This style is currently marked down to $163 and originally sold for $213. These sunglasses are available in an array of color options and can be styled by anyone. They can be easily dressed up or down and each pair of sunglasses come in a leather case with a scratch resistant interior to keep them looking fresh. Plus, the polarized lens reduces glare, increases visual clarity, and enhances contrast. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

