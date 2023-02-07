Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 5G with $170 discount to second-best price of $680

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 lineup hasn’t even begun shipping yet, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from starting to clear out the now previous-generation devices. Right now, Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB Android Smartphone for $679.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $850, you’re looking at the second-best price ever thanks to today’s $170 discount. This is the lowest we’ve seen since back in November during the Black Friday savings event, and comes within $18 of that discounted price.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as one of the brand’s more recent entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to complement your new smartphone would be picking up a new case to go with it. We happen to be a big fan of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover that was just refreshed for the Galaxy S22. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $15 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip.

As good of a value as the lead deal is, this month really is all about the new releases from Samsung. If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from the company, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed last week. Ahead of shipping towards the end of the month, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G features:

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone; Video captured is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22. Streaming on the go, working from your patio or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

