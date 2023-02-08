Add four solar LED lights to your patio or yard for $5 each at Amazon, now $20 (Save 42%)

Bosceos USA (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor 160 LED Solar Spotlights for $20.29 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, this 42% discount marks the best price that we’ve seen in months, making the lights just $5 each. In fact, the last time that the kit was offered for less was back in October when it hit $17. Designed to illuminate your back yard or patio, these lights can be installed just about anywhere. This is thanks to the built-in solar panel and rechargeable battery meaning you won’t have to run wires or plug anything in. Plus, each light delivers three modes including always on, always dim and brighter when motion is detected, or only bright when motion is detected. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $13.50 right now on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Bring the light with you when you pick up two OLIGHT i5R rechargeable LED flashlights. On sale right now for $47, you’d typically spend $72 for the pair and this discount saves a total of 35%. These flashlights deliver up to 350 lumens of brightness and are compact enough to fit in a pocket or purse with ease, ensuring you can always shed some light on the situation.

Bosceos Solar Light features:

Come with a built-in solar powered rechargeable battery, these outdoor solar lights require no extra electricity cost. Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate of our solar motion sensor lights can up to 20.5%. Continuous working time can be up to 8-10 hours at night after being fully charged. (NOTE: The more direct sunshine it got, the longer lasting time at night.)

