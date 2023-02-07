Pick up two OLIGHT i5R EOS 350-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for 35% off at $47

OLIGHT is currently bundling two of its i5R EOS Rechargeable LED Flashlights for $46.78 shipped. Down from a combined value of $72, today’s deal saves 35% and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen for the i5R to date. Ready to deliver up to 350 lumens of brightness at a moment’s notice, there’s also a lower-power 15 lumen mode should you just need a little bit of light. This compact flashlight weighs just 2.2 ounces and is just 95.4mm long, or 3.75 inches. There’s an included pocket clip on each flashlight so you can always know where to grab it from, be that a pocket in your purse or jeans. Plus, it’s rechargeable via USB-C and lasts up to 37 hours before it’s time to plug back in. Learn more about what you can expect from OLIGHT in our hands-on review of other models then head below for extra information.

Save some cash when picking up the i1R EOS flashlight from OLIGHT on Amazon. While it might not be quite as powerful as the lead deal, at $18 you’ll get a 150 lumen rechargeable flashlight that’s ultra compact and ready to hang off your keychain to deliver illumination anywhere it’s needed.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on Gerber’s Lockdown Pry multi-tool. On sale for its best price in months, this multi-tool delivers 10 functions to your pocket. At under $36, it’s also fairly budget-friendly for all it does, making it a great addition to your EDC.

OLIGHT i5R EOS Flashlight features:

Rechargeable Battery: Customized rechargeable battery that integrates a Type-C interface for charging. Enough power for 37 hours of use on 15 lumens after fully charged. （💡Notes: Type-C charging interface for battery instead of flashlights）

High Performance: It delivers a max output of 350 lumens and a max throw of 64 meters.

Smooth Operation: Access momentary on and shift between modes (15/350 lumens) with a non-slip tail switch.

Unique Style: Double helix body knurling design for unique style, excellent ventilation, and solid grip.

Small and Lightweight: With a weight of only 2.2oz and only 95.4mm, it takes up little space and doesn’t add bulk to your pocket or backpack.

