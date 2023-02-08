Char-Griller’s 3-burner gas griddle is perfect for smashburgers at new low of $219 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is offering the Char-Griller 3-burner Outdoor Gas Griddle for $219 shipped. Also matched at the same price from Home Depot. Normally $299, and still going for as much at Lowe’s, today’s deal comes in with 27% in savings to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This flat top griddle is perfect for making smashburgers, fried rice, bacon, eggs, or just about anything really. There’s 520-square inches of cooking surface and a hinged lid should you need it. The three burners combine to deliver up to 36,000 BTU and make this griddle the perfect upgrade to your outdoor cooking station as we march toward spring. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $29 on Amazon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $19, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

Don’t forget that Bella’s 6-quart stainless steel PRO Series air fryer is currently on sale for $60 today only. Down 40% from its typical $100 going rate, an air fryer is the perfect pair to your new outdoor griddle, making sure that you can have crispy fries with your smashburger without having to deal with boiling oil.

Char-Griller 3-burner Gas Griddle features:

Equipped with 3 gas burners, this griddle delivers 36,000 BTUs to make cooking fast and fun. Wind guards protect the burners from the elements delivering a consistent cooking temperature across the whole griddle surface. Electronic ignition, burner control knobs that turn a full 180°, a removable and easy to clean grease cup, foldable side shelf, bottom storage shelf, wheels and grill cart handle design for easy mobility make the all new Flat Iron 3-burner griddle from Char-Griller a must have addition to your backyard. The folding collapsible legs makes the Flat Top griddle the largest full-size portable griddle of its kind and the ideal camping or tailgating companion. Char-Griller 3-Burner Gas Griddle is a must have addition to every backyard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!