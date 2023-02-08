Bella’s 6-quart stainless steel PRO Series Air Fryer is down at $60 for today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped in stainless steel. Regularly up to $100, this is $40 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The listings available via Amazon third-party sellers start from $78 for comparison. One of the more attractive-looking options in the price range if you ask me, it is also one of the only 6-quart models we can find at under $60 on Amazon right now at all (however there is one highlighted below). The 6-quart interior is joined by an adjustable thermostat that can get as high as 400-degrees to support a wide variety of recipes. It also carries six built-in one-touch cooking programs that allow users to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or “crisp your french fries with just the push of a button.” Head below for more details.

However, one solution that is comparable to the model above for less is this Lightning deal on the Ultrean XL 6-Quart 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $75, you can land this one for even less right now if you’re quick about it. You won’t get the sliver steel housing here, but it is quite a popular option that just happens to coincidentally be seeing a very limited time price drop right now.

Then head over to our home goods hub where you’ll find the rest of this week’s best cooking and kitchen deals to upgrade your arsenal at a major discount. Alongside Amazon offering up to 30% off Instant Pot cookers, coffee makers, and more from $35right now, we also spotted the brand’s 4-quart Essentials air fryer that has now returned to its holiday low today at $55 shipped, or 30% off the going rate.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Make your favorite fried foods with the same crispy, delicious flavor with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, you can air fry chicken wings, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cinnamon rolls, fresh fries, and much more at the touch of a button. Removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe & PFOA-free, with a cool-touch handle for easy cooking. The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 170°F to 400°F.

