MSI’s regularly $749 Thin GF63 Arc A370M Gaming Laptop sees first drop to low of $600

Amazon is now offering the latest MSI Thin GF63 i5/8GB/512GB/A370M Gaming Laptop for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $749, this 20% discount, or solid $149 price drop marks the first we’ve tracked to date and makes a new all-time low. This MSI laptop will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i5-12450H processor and new Intel Arc A370M graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display integrated here will see near-full utilization with games running with lower graphical settings. The cooling system here will ensure your laptop stays running cool and fast during any gaming session. Wi-Fi 6, a single USB-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI output round out this laptop. Head below for more.

If you want to expand the I/O included with the laptop, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking to go with Apple silicon instead? We’re currently tracking Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM marked down to $1,299, the best price we’ve tracked. Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports.

MSI Thin GF63 i5/8GB/512GB/A370M Gaming Laptop features:

Powered Up: The 12th Gen. Intel Core i5 processor to deliver maximum efficiency in gameplay, Multi-task work and producTivity.

Play Cool: With the latest Cooler Boost 5 uses 2 fans and 6 heat pipes to ensure optimal thermal dissipation and provide the best gaming experience or creating Multi-layered projects.

High-Speed Data: SSD Gen 4×4 and DDR4-3200 memory for the fastest data transfer, system speed and responsiveness.

Smooth Display: The 15.6” 144Hz display delivers the fast refresh rate for smooth and vibrant gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!