Apple’s upgraded M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM sees $200 discount to new $1,299 low

B&H now offers Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with an elevated 16GB of RAM for $1,299 shipped. Typically this configuration sells for $1,499, and since launch hasn’t budged from that price point. But today, you can now lock-in $200 in savings while scoring the best we’ve ever seen on the upgraded machine. It matches the best discount we’ve seen across some of the more readily available configurations, too.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Alongside its upgrade 16GB of memory, you’ll also find 256GB of SSD storage and a more capable 10-core GPU. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide now that we’re halfway through the work week, we’re tracking a pair of notable discounts in Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup. Starting off with the most compact device in the collection, the iPad mini 6 has returned to its second-best price at $99 off and now comes joined by the most recent entry-level experience in the form of the 10.9-inch iPad at $399 thanks to quite the rare markdown. Not to mention, must-have accessories like Apple Pencil 2 at $90, as well as this collection of in-house Smart Folio Covers from $47.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

