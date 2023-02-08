Pre-order the just-revealed OnePlus 11 5G starting at $700 and score a $100 gift card, more

OnePlus just officially took the wraps off its all-new OnePlus 11 smartphone yesterday, and now you can already save on the latest Android device by locking in your pre-order. Amazon is stepping in today to offer the new unlocked OnePlus 11 5G for $699.99 shipped, while also bundling in a $100 Amazon gift card. That’s retail on the handset itself, but scores you $100 in added credit to spend on future purchases. It’s the best offer out there for an unlocked model, as well, which also carries over to the elevated 256GB capacity model at $799.99 with much of the same $100 credit bundled in. Beginning to officially ship on February 16, the new OnePlus 11 5G enters as the brand’s latest Android smartphone and you’ll find a feature set to match.

Everything comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLD display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the gift card savings today, another one of the latest releases from OnePlus can be had for less ahead of launch. Also officially debuting on February 16, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 arrive in four different colors for $179.99 and include a $20 Amazon gift card. These new true wireless earbuds are seeing their first promotion and chance to save delivering the refreshed listening experience with a little extra cash in your pocket. Rocking 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus backs these buds with a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from another company, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed last week. Ahead of shipping towards the end of the month, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too.

The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

