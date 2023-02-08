OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging now $55 (Reg. $70), more

Amazon now offers the OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $54.99 shipped in Black. The white style is also on sale for $2 more. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at 21% in savings as well as the first discount in months. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen from the retailer, and the best price across the board in over 2 months. Sporting a 5,000mAh internal battery as you’ll likely have gathered from its name, OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank powers up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets with a magnetic design that sticks right to the back of your handset. Its 7.5W output is on par with what you’d expect from even the official offering, though OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

If you can get away with less power and don’t need the more novel MagSafe passthrough charging tech, the lower capacity 3,000mAh model is also on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, the OtterBox 3K MagSafe Power Bank now sells for $34.78 in the white style. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag in order to deliver much of the same iPhone 14-ready build as the lead deal.

As some of our favorite alternatives on the market, we also just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank features:

Innovative battery pack for MagSafe keeps iPhone charged on the go. Simply click onto iPhone or OtterBox case for MagSafe for a boost of extra power on the spot. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is sleek, powerful and versatile. Keep it handy to supplement your iPhone’s power everywhere you need it.

