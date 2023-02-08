Save 20% on three of Govee’s smart temperature and humidity sensors at low of $56

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Hygrometer Thermometer Monitoring Kit for $55.99 shipped. Normally offered for $70, this 20% discount marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked for these sensors. Using the Govee Home app, you can monitor temperature and humidity in three different locations on your phone. The hub included here connects to your router and the sensors communicate with the hub. You can set monitoring parameters for temperature and humidity to be notified when it goes above or below the set values. The data collected by the sensors can be stored on the cloud with the app showing a 20-day graph, though you can export up to two years of data if needed. These sensors are perfect for those with greenhouses or places that need to have consistent temperature and humidity. Keep reading below for more.

If you need more than the included three sensors, you’re in luck; the Wi-Fi hub above can support up to 10 sensors with a 3-pack going for $45 after clipping the on-page coupon. If your concerns are more towards water leaks, Govee still has you covered. This kit of three water sensors and a hub will cost you $55. Working in the same way as the featured temperature and humidity sensors, you’ll be able to get notifications when water is detected by the units.

Govee Wi-Fi Hygrometer Thermometer Monitoring Kit features:

Smart WiFi Temperature Sensor: With the 3 included sensors, you can easily monitor temperature and humidity data in real time from anywhere with the Govee APP. WiFi gateway supports pairing up to 10 sensors to extend your monitoring range to any location indoors and outdoors.

Free Data Storage: Remote monitoring with the govee thermometer/hygrometer. Supports online viewing of 20-day data graphs and export of data recorded over the past 2 years, perfect for nurseries, wine cellars, basements, botanical gardens etc.

Versatile and Accurate: Swiss-made sensors provide a wide range for detecting humidity and temperature. The range for temperature is between ±0.54℉/±0.3℃ while the humidity measurement range is between 0%-99%RH for more accurate measurements.

