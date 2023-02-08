Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks now on sale from $159 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $184.25 shipped in Satin Nickel. Refreshing your smart home kit with some extra security to start the year, today’s offer is down from the usual $249 going rate. The $56 discount is one of the best price cuts to date and certainly the best in over a month since back over the Thanksgiving week shopping festivities. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

Arriving with an even more compact form-factor than even the lead deal, also on sale today is the Level Bolt Smart Lock. Amazon has now dropped the price down to $159.07, delivering the third-best price over the past few months, this one is drops from the usual $200 going rate and leaves you with an extra $41 in your pocket.

Standing out from the competition, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

A notable add-on to expand the experience of either of the smart locks above is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last summer and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys to provide an alternative to using your smartphone. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!