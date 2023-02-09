ASUS’ Vivobook S 14 Flip 2-in-1 Laptop runs Windows 11 at new all-time low of $540

Amazon is now offering the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop for $539.99 shipped. Normally going for $690, this 21% discount, or solid $150 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This is also only the second major discount to date. The Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core processor here, while not the latest generation, will be powerful enough to run your office programs and even play some light games with the 8GB of RAM backing it. Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, is included here so you won’t have to upgrade from Windows 10 yourself. The 14-inch 1920×1200 touchscreen here is backed by an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, which is important given this laptop can be flipped into a tablet configuration. Head below for more.

Looking at I/O, you’ll have access to a single USB-C 3.2 Gen2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 output, which is somewhat limited. You can expand upon it by using some savings on the Anker USB-C 8-in-1 Hub for $64. Over the single USB-C connection, you will gain access to an additional HDMI output, two USB-A 3.2 10Gb/s ports, both micro and SD card reader slots, Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 10Gb/s port, and a USB-C PD input to deliver up to 100W to your laptop so it will stay charged.

While the 512GB of storage included with the laptop above may be enough for some, others may need some extra bulk storage. In that case, you could grab the Kingston 1TB DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive marked down to $80, undercutting the Amazon low by $10. One of our favorite options in the product category, you’ll also find the smaller capacities at notable prices starting from $26.99 right now via B&H. Alongside the modern USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, there is a lanyard cutout so you can attach it to a keychain or something that nature alongside what the brand refers to as a “unique ridged casing.”

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Get ready for great adventures with the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip, the super-versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a durable 360° hinge that gives you the freedom to work or play. Enjoy the smooth performance of the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and fast SSD storage, and give your eyes a treat with this laptop’s amazing 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™ for enhanced scratch resistance in everyday use. It’s the perfect laptop for smashing those daily tasks or chilling out in style, and with plenty of ports including a convenient USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® port, it’s easy to connect to anything, anywhere. With the on-trend Quiet Blue finishes, make ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip part of your world today.

