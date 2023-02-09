Kingston’s 1,000MB/s USB-C flash drive is one of the best, 1TB now undercuts Amazon low at $80

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the Kingston 1TB DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive for $79.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $180 and more recently carries a $120 regular price at retailers like B&H. Today’s deal undercuts the Amazon all-time low by $10 to deliver a particularly notable value for a 1TB USB-C flash drive that reaches speeds up to 1,000MB/s. One of our favorite options in the product category, you’ll also find the smaller capacities at notable prices starting from $26.99 right now via B&H. Alongside the modern USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, there is a lanyard cutout so you can attach it to a keychain or something that nature alongside what the brand refers to as a “unique ridged casing.” Head over to our review and down below for more details.

If the particularly fast speeds on the model above are overkill for you, this ongoing price drop on Samsung’s 2022 USB-C flash drive might be worth a look. While it drops your storage capacity down to 128GB, that might suffice for a keychain-mounted solution that comes in at $17 Prime shipped. And be sure to check out the hangover deals below as well:

Another more recent standout model in the higher-end miniature storage space is OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. We were big fans of this one after going hands-on due to its machined build, overall versatility, and more. Get a closer look right here as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Kingston 1TB DataTraveler Max Flash Drive features:

Speed up transfers while saving space with the 1TB DataTraveler Max USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Flash Drive from Kingston. Featuring a 1TB storage capacity, this flash drive connects to a compatible host via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface. Read and write speeds up to 1000 and 900 MB/s are supported, ensuring fast transfers. The one-handed sliding cap and keyring loop allow for easy use and transport. The DataTraveler Max is compatible with Windows 8.1 and later, MacOS 10.14 and later, Linux 2.6 and later, and Chrome OS.

