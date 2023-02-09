Save $100 on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled air fry grill down at $140 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 6-quart Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on this model, but is also $10 under the deal we tracked during Black Friday last year to deliver one of the best ever. You’re looking at a competitively priced indoor grill that provides BBQ-style cooking all year round alongside built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. One feature available here you don’t normally see from the big brands in this price range is support for optional remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. From within the companion app (which includes over 100 recipes), users can simply select a recipe and one touch cooking option to have the AeroBlaze automatically begin cooking with the “correct temperature and time.” More details below.

The 4-quart Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill is a notable alternative that will deliver a brand name option to your kitchen at a lower price point. You won’t get the smart features or the larger 6-quart capacity, but you can also land an Amazon renewed model at just over $105 shipped right now – it ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee as well.

However, if you’re looking for something more substantial in the air fryer oven category, this morning saw a $100 price drop go live on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 smart thermometer-equipped model. Regularly $350, this model is now down at $250 shipped, or the second-best we have ever tracked on Amazon, with enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey. Get a closer look at this one right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

COSORI Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

Experience Outdoor Flavors Inside: Experience the juicy flavor of grilled food with the Indoor Grill’s 360° Rapid Air Circulation. Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill

Smart Control: Receive notifications on your smartphone when your food is ready. With the free VeSync app, you can adjust the temperature and cooking time through your phone

Voice Control: Enjoy hands-free control of your Indoor Grill by connecting to the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistan

Multifunctional Gift: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

4 Grilling Temps: Choose from Low, Medium, High, and Max for the best grilling temperature

