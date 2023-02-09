Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 smart thermometer air fry oven is now $100 off the going rate at $250

Amazon is now offering Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $300 right now, this is the lowest price we we can find. Outside of a brief offer at $230 during the Black Friday festivities, today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Now $100 off the going rate, you’re looking at a solid deal on a 10-in-1 cooker that can handle all of your air frying, air roasting, baking, roasting, broiling, bagel toasting, dehydration, reheating, and more in a single unit. Alongside a special setting and enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey, it makes for a great alternative to your main range with a sizable capacity large enough for small/medium family meals. The integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer is nice a touch as well. More details below.

While not quite as large, something comparable you can bring home for even less is the COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. Delivering a similar 12-in-1 setup, you can lock one of these in for $140 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon right now. You’ll only be able to get a single 12-inch pizza in this model, for comparison’s sake, but it will still provide built-in air frying and roasting action alongside the companion smart app and more.

And speaking of Ninja, we also spotted a new Amazon all-time low on the brand’s TWISTi DUO blender. This one launched last spring at $140 shipped and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since. All of the details you need on this now $100 blending solution are waiting right here and you’ll find even more kitchen and cooking deals over in our home goods hub this week.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. Make 2 sheet pan meals at once for entertaining or weekly meal prep.

