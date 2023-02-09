Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 smart thermometer air fry oven is now $100 off the going rate at $250

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $350 $250

Amazon is now offering Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $300 right now, this is the lowest price we we can find. Outside of a brief offer at $230 during the Black Friday festivities, today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Now $100 off the going rate, you’re looking at a solid deal on a 10-in-1 cooker that can handle all of your air frying, air roasting, baking, roasting, broiling, bagel toasting, dehydration, reheating, and more in a single unit. Alongside a special setting and enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey, it makes for a great alternative to your main range with a sizable capacity large enough for small/medium family meals. The integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer is nice a touch as well. More details below. 

While not quite as large, something comparable you can bring home for even less is the COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. Delivering a similar 12-in-1 setup, you can lock one of these in for $140 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon right now. You’ll only be able to get a single 12-inch pizza in this model, for comparison’s sake, but it will still provide built-in air frying and roasting action alongside the companion smart app and more. 

And speaking of Ninja, we also spotted a new Amazon all-time low on the brand’s TWISTi DUO blender. This one launched last spring at $140 shipped and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since. All of the details you need on this now $100 blending solution are waiting right here and you’ll find even more kitchen and cooking deals over in our home goods hub this week. 

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. Make 2 sheet pan meals at once for entertaining or weekly meal prep.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Satechi’s backlit aluminum Bluetooth keyboards for Ma...
How to score a deal on Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-o...
Google Pixel 6a is an even better value with $150 disco...
DJI releases new Mini 2 SE drone: price, features, ship...
HomePod mini in all five colors hits $85 low alongside ...
Upgrade to Ninja’s latest TWISTi DUO blender at a...
Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro 256GB comes wi...
CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs hit...
Load more...
Show More Comments