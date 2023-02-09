Holy Stone’s FPV drone with 1080p camera lets you take to the skies at $70 (Save 30%)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazondronesHoly Stone
Reg. $100 $70

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS440 1080p FPV Drone for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. Down from $100 typically, today’s deal comes in at just $5 above our last mention, which was only available for a few hours as a limited-time discount. This drone is perfect for taking to the skies to record the sunset, capture that proposal, or just get a bird’s-eye view like never before. The built-in 1080p camera can be adjusted within 90 degrees by your remote or through the app, which features a 112 degree wide-angle lens to truly capture everything from the air. The drone can fly for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, which, while that doesn’t sound like a long time, as you’re watching it zip around, will be quite a while of capturing. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $31.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that Holy Stone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Speaking of recording things as you go, be sure to slip the Google Pixel 6a into your pocket to capture family memories this year. On sale for $150 off, you’ll find that the phone is down to $299 and works on basically all carriers. With both 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back, the Pixel 6a uses the same Tensor chip as the newest Pixel 7/Pro, ensuring you have plenty of power to anything you come across.

Holy Stone HS440 FPV Drone features:

1080P HD Auto-Adjustable Camera: Equipped with a 1080P HD camera that can be adjusted within 90° by your remote control or the app, this drone can give you an exciting experience of aerial scenery from the 112° wide-angle lens, and assist you to catch every wonderful moment from a birds-eye perspective. Whether you’re shooting at a deserted beach or capturing the details of a fun family reunion, HS440 can handle it all.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

drones

Holy Stone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

iClever’s sleek USB-C rechargeable wireless keybo...
Connect LEVOIT’s Core 400S True HEPA Air Purifier...
Save up to 37% on Anker PowerExtend power strips with U...
Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain vintage leather ...
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 i...
Amazon’s latest eero Wi-Fi 6E/+ mesh routers see ...
Secure two dozen Whole Foods roses at $25 Prime shipped...
Save 40% on TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired...
Load more...
Show More Comments