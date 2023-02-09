Holy Stone’s FPV drone with 1080p camera lets you take to the skies at $70 (Save 30%)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS440 1080p FPV Drone for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon for Prime members. Down from $100 typically, today’s deal comes in at just $5 above our last mention, which was only available for a few hours as a limited-time discount. This drone is perfect for taking to the skies to record the sunset, capture that proposal, or just get a bird’s-eye view like never before. The built-in 1080p camera can be adjusted within 90 degrees by your remote or through the app, which features a 112 degree wide-angle lens to truly capture everything from the air. The drone can fly for up to 20 minutes on a single charge, which, while that doesn’t sound like a long time, as you’re watching it zip around, will be quite a while of capturing. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $31.50 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that Holy Stone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Speaking of recording things as you go, be sure to slip the Google Pixel 6a into your pocket to capture family memories this year. On sale for $150 off, you’ll find that the phone is down to $299 and works on basically all carriers. With both 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back, the Pixel 6a uses the same Tensor chip as the newest Pixel 7/Pro, ensuring you have plenty of power to anything you come across.

Holy Stone HS440 FPV Drone features:

1080P HD Auto-Adjustable Camera: Equipped with a 1080P HD camera that can be adjusted within 90° by your remote control or the app, this drone can give you an exciting experience of aerial scenery from the 112° wide-angle lens, and assist you to catch every wonderful moment from a birds-eye perspective. Whether you’re shooting at a deserted beach or capturing the details of a fun family reunion, HS440 can handle it all.

