Google Pixel 6a is an even better value with $150 discount to $299 all-time low

This week has seen the likes of all-new smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus go up for pre-order with some launch savings attached, but for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This more affordable handset already clocks in with a more palletable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to an all-time low. Now on sale for $299 shipped courtesy of Amazon, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a match of the best price to date. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season, and still marks one of the first times it has dropped this low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and its Liquid Air Amor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6a without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to a $15 price tag.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed last week. Ahead of shipping towards the end of the month, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Not to mention, some of the same savings applied to the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G.

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

