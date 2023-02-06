Samsung’s 2022 USB-C flash drive adds 128GB of storage to your EDC for $17 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This 2022 model launched at $25 and now carries a regular price of $23 directly from Samsung. We saw it drop to $17 a couple times over the Black Friday and holiday seasons last year and it is now once again matching the Amazon all-time low. Powered by way of Samsung NAND flash tech, this model delivers 128GB of storage capacity to your keychain or EDC with modern USB-C connectivity. Transfer rates clock in at up to 400MB/s – that’s not quite as fast as something like the Kingston DataTraveller Max, but you won’t find a 128GB model there and prices are well above $17 – alongside a 6-proof protection setup to safeguard your data against water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and X-rays. A nice 5-year warranty is included here as well. Head below for more details and some hangover flash drive deals.

We are also still tracking a few hangover flash drive deals from last month’s roundup you might want to take a quick look at while the prices are still down:

For something more substantial in the portable storage space, take a look at the ongoing price drop on SanDisk’s popular Extreme Portable SSD. This lineup is still one of the best out there and prices have dropped significantly over the last year. As of right now, you can land the 1TB model for $100 shipped, effectively matching the Black Friday listing from last year and coming within $5 of the all-time low. Get a closer look right here and in our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there.

Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact…No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0…The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease.

